Pink tells fans who support abortion ruling to never listen to her music again

Pink has declared any of her fans who support the overturning of Roe v. Wade should never listen to her music again.

The pop star has weighed in on the US Supreme Court’s decision last week which ended protections on women’s right to abortions, meaning several states will now move forward with plans to ban or restrict the procedures – and Pink has now voiced her outrage.

In a candid post to her 31.5 million Twitter followers, she wrote: “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay – then please in the name of your lord never f*****g listen to my music again.”

The 1973 Roe v Wade battle centred around ‘Jane Roe’ – a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey. She was a single mother pregnant for the third time who wanted an abortion, and sued the Dallas attorney general Henry Wade over a Texas law that made it a crime to terminate a pregnancy except in cases of rape or incest, or when the mother’s life was in danger – arguing the law infringed on her constitutional rights.

The ruling was overturned on Friday (24.06.22) and there has been an outpouring of anger from celebrities including Madonna, who declared she feels “scared” for her daughters.

The 63-year-old singer- who is mum to Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David and Mercy, both 16, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere – said she has been “plunged into deep despair”.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that. Legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies. This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair … I am scared For my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

Other stars to have spoken out against the ruling include Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Halle Berry, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.