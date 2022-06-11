Todd Chrisley Gets Surprise Visit From Daughter Savannah While On House Arrest

mega

Savannah Chrisley paid a visit to her dad, Todd, and she came bearing gifts!

The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen just outside of his Nashville mansion, taking what appeared to be a bag of homemade cookies or muffins from his daughter. Todd sported a white t-shirt, khaki pants and white socks, while Savannah had her hair up in a bun, and wore a white top tucked into her black jeans.

This is the first time Todd has been spotted outside of his luxurious Nashville home since his guilty verdict. The embattled television personality and his wife, Julie, were placed on house arrest as they await sentencing after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday, June 7.

“After the verdict was read, the judge changed the bond on both of the Chrisleys,” legal expert Julie Rendelman said in an interview with ET. “First, they are now on home confinement although they can go out for doctors’ visits and the like.”

As Radar previously reported, other exceptions include attorney visits, court appearances, religious services and leaving for the purpose of employment or educational obligations.

Home confinement may not be the worst gig for the businessman, who lives in a 13,279 square foot, European-style mansion with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. However, according to Rendelman, the judge-ordered spending limitations could be an unwelcome change to their lavish lifestyles.

“One of the biggest things that changed is that any spending for either of them over $1,000 they must inform probation,” she told the outlet, adding it may not be “an easy task for the Chrisleys, considering their previous spending habits.”

Last week, Radar also confirmed that the couple’s guilty verdict was not filmed for season 9 of Chrisley Knows Best. Insiders claimed the season finished filming before the trial started and that it is “not currently in production.”

Although a sentencing date is yet to be scheduled for the reality stars, Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also hit with an additional charge and found guilty of wire fraud.