George Takei backs friend Howard Stern to become President

George Takei is backing Howard Stern’s bid to be US president.

The 85-year-old actor’s DJ pal recently admitted he would be interested in running for office and the ‘Star Trek’ star thinks he has the right credentials to be a good world leader.

He said: “Howard is a lifelong friend for me. I would vote for him, depending on who else is running.

“I think he does have presidential qualities – wisdom, courage, imagination.”

George has previously visited the White House, when he and husband Brad were invited to join President Barack Obama for a state dinner because of his LGBTQ+ activism, and he admitted it was a dream come true.

He told People: “During the Obama administration, because of my activism, Brad and I were invited to a state dinner.

“There we were in the East Room with Michelle Obama, Obama, the first African American President of this country and me, a kid who grew up in an American prison camp.

“Across from me sat the man that I love, Brad. This was undreamt of when I was a child.

“It can happen. It did happen.

“America is working. That’s what feeds my optimism for the future.”

Howard explained in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling – which denied women the constitutional right to an abortion – that he wanted to run for president in order to overhaul the voting process.

He said: “I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now. These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble. I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.

“We voted for [President Joe] Biden because it was repugnant — all this horses***. But now for life, we’re stuck…

“The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f****** around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”