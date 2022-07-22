Ivana Trump’s funeral estimated to have cost at least $152k

Ivana Trump’s funeral is estimated to have cost at least $152,575 (£127,000.)

The amount is nearly 20 times the price of the average farewell ceremony for the typical American – which sits at $7,848 (£6,541.)

Ivana was sent off in a $125,000 (£104,000) gold coffin prepared by Frank Campbell’s Funeral Home, renowned as the last stop for “everybody who’s anybody” in New York City.

Other expenses are said to have come to around $27,575 (£22,191.)

The calculations are based on prices of ceremonies at the Frank Campbell funeral home and observations about Ivana’s goodbye ceremony, which included a display of her Vanity Fair magazine cover.

Services from the famous facility can run in the high six figures, the Daily Mail has reported.

Its silver-plated copper casket sets people back $70,000 (£58,000) and for between $2,000 (£1,700) and $8,300 mourners can buy custom made gold jewellery containing a lock of their dearly departed’s hair.

Frank Campbell’s funeral home was opened 1898 by a young casket maker known as “the PT Barnum of death” for staging elaborate publicity stunts.

After John Lennon was assassinated in 1980 the home used a decoy hearse and coffin to ensure a secret run to the crematorium.

And for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Campbell’s arranged for the former first lady to be to be embalmed at her Fifth Avenue apartment so paparazzi could not snap pictures of her being carried out in a body bag.

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana, who died aged 73 at her New York home, was buried Wednesday (20.07.22) next to the first hole along a grassy area at her ex-husband’s Bedminster Golf Club following an invite-only funeral service.

The mum to three of the ex-president’s children had her rose gold casket lowered into the ground “not too far from the main club house” at the ground, one mourner told the New York Post.