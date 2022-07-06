Keanu Reeves ‘Happily’ Responded To Young Kid’s Questions After Landing At New York Airport

mega

He’s just that nice! After Keanu Reeves hopped off his flight, he was approached by an adoring fan, and instead of brushing him off, the actor was nothing but kind.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…” TV producer Andrew Kimmel wrote alongside a photo via Twitter.

“Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles,” Kimmel said of the conversation.

“Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA,” Kimmel continued. “Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a broadway show! Kid: What broadway show? KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY? KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?”

Despite the interrogation, the Matrix star, 57, “, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel shared. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Of course, people couldn’t help but gush over the sweet interaction. One person wrote, “Keanu Reeves is a wonderful human being. The best part of this interaction is that he also asked the kid questions and listened to his answers. He treated this boy like an equal,” while another added, “This is so keanu! Possibly the most patient, humble, humorous person crossed paths with. He doesn’t take himself seriously & zero ego. You literally can’t offend him if you tried. He could have been a monk ;). You feel at ease around him. Thank u God 4 gifting him to humanity.”