No Justice, No Peace! Madonna Wants To ‘Start A Revolution’ After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Less than two weeks ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which affects access to abortion, and since then, Madonna has continued to raise her voice to support women’s rights.

On the Fourth of July, the singer shared an uncomfortable black-and-white video that showed a woman being dragged around a prison by security guards who eventually toss her on the floor. At the end of the video, a quote by Jean Paul Sartre appears on the screen: “Freedom is what you do with what’s been done to you.”

The superstar, 63, captioned her post, “This is what life looks like if you’re a woman in America………….It’s not Independence Day For Us. Let’s start A Revolution!”

Fans were excited to see the Grammy winner expressing her opinions, with one writing, “MADONNA IS A TRUE AMERICAN. 🙌 🇺🇸,” while another commented, “Let’s fix #America💪🏻👑 – Let’s get to work!”

The “Like a Prayer” crooner has always been one to make her views known, and just a few months ago, she pushed the envelope when she released a NFT that portrayed her in the nude and giving birth to butterflies.

Unsurprisingly, the image ruffled more than a few feathers, but the mom-of-six defended the saucy artwork.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” she reasoned. “Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

“But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” added the star. “I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”

Despite her risqué antics, she recently made a plea to try and meet Pope Francis.

“Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear,” she tweeted. “It’s been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair.”