‘A Family Divided’: Melania & Ivanka Trump ‘Begging’ Donald Not To Run For President In 2024

Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood.

“They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald’s wife is adamant about him staying away from the White House, as she believes it will “make all of the family’s legal problems go away.”

Meanwhile, Donald Jr. and Eric want their dad to be the leader of the U.S. again.

As OK! previously reported, Donald’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided earlier this week, as the FBI believes there are classified documents that are being store there.

“It’s obvious all of this craziness is happening because some people are scared Donald is going to run again in 2024,” the source stated. “Melania and Ivanka do not get alongabout much, but both are begging him to announce he will not be running. They believe all of this will disappear if he ends all of the speculation.”

The insider said that the investigation isn’t “just affecting Donald, it affects the entire family,” the source said. “Melania and Ivanka are sick of the endless investigations and attention. They want to go back to their fabulous lives. They just want this all to end.”

After the feds broke into his home, Donald spoke out about the incident via social media.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he said. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.”

“Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!” he continued. “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”