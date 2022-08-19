Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay Active NFL Player, Returning To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published by

Linebacker Carl Nassib, who made history in 2021 as the first active NFL player to come out as gay publicly, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022/2023 season. Nassib announced he was gay in June of last year and received an outpouring of support from NFL and college football organizations. Nassib’s announcement happened when he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has previously played for the Bucs from 2018 until 2019 and the Cleveland Browns. He also donated $100,000 to the LGBTQ charity The Trevor Project at the same time as coming out. Nassib said in the video he …

