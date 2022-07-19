Carl Nassib Hopes for New NFL Opportunity

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Zach Koons The 29-year-old free agent remains unsigned with training camp right around the corner. View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent defensive end Carl Nassib made perfectly clear that he’s still on the lookout for a new opportunity in the NFL with training camp right around the corner. “The best scenario for me is, like, the best opportunity to show what I got,” Nassib said during an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday. “Got a lot in the tank.” Nassb, 29, was released by the Raiders in March after playing in 27 games and making five starts for the team over…

