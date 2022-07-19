Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Carl Nassib Hopes for New NFL Opportunity

Leave a Comment

600021 profile 3
Published by
Sports Illustrated

By Zach Koons The 29-year-old free agent remains unsigned with training camp right around the corner. View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent defensive end Carl Nassib made perfectly clear that he’s still on the lookout for a new opportunity in the NFL with training camp right around the corner. “The best scenario for me is, like, the best opportunity to show what I got,” Nassib said during an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday. “Got a lot in the tank.” Nassb, 29, was released by the Raiders in March after playing in 27 games and making five starts for the team over…

Read More

Related Posts