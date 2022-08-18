‘It’s Good To Be Loved!’ Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Anniversary With Portia de Rossi After It’s Revealed She Won’t Be Invited To Ex Anne Heche’s Funeral

Mega

Ellen DeGeneres has opted to celebrate the love in front of her instead of sulking over the one she lost. The 64-year-old former talk show host paid tribute to her wife Portia de Rossion their 14th wedding anniversary, which fell just days after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche‘s death.

DeGeneres didn’t hold back, posting a lovely video montage of her life with de Rossi and revealing how nice it feels to be in love.

“‘It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.’ I love you, @portiaderossi. Happy 14!” she captioned the clip on Tuesday.

DeGeneres’ anniversary and post come on the heels of Radar’s exclusive story that she won’t be at Heche’s funeral.

“Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” sources told us.

Heche was taken off life support on Friday after she fell into a coma following an accident in which her car imploded into a home and burst into flames on August 5.

The 911 call revealed horrific details of the incident, including that several neighbors tried to rescue the actress from her burning car — but she was trapped inside.

Heche had severe burns, an anoxic brain injury, and never came out of her coma. Her family let her die peacefully by taking her off machines after she was paired with an organ-donation recipient.

DeGeneres released a statement about her death.

“This is a sad day,” the ex-professional gabber tweeted. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Heche dated DeGeneres from 1997-2000.

“Ellen felt the need to say something after Anne died. They hadn’t spoken in years but given what their relationship meant to so many people around the world, she understands why she had to speak out,” sources spilled to RadarOnline.com at the time.

Heche left behind two sons — Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13. She was only 53 years old.