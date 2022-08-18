New Handwritten Notes & Letter Reveal Princess Diana Predicted She May Be Killed In A ‘Staged Car Accident’

mega

Two years before her tragic death, Princess Diana confided in her legal advisor, telling him that she believed she may be killed or injured in a car accident.

The shocking revelation was disclosed in a sneak peek of The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries set to premiere on Thursday, August 18.

The beloved royal informed legal advisor, Victor Mishcon, that “reliable sources” had told her that a “car accident might be staged” leaving her “dead” or “seriously injured” while discussing the matter in a private meeting in October 1995.

On August 31, 1997, Diana was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in a car crash that occurred in the Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel. Her driver, Henri Paul, and her and her partner, Dodi Al-Fayed, also died in the crash.

Mishcon then gave the detailed notes taken during their meeting to Sir Paul Condon, who served as London’s Metropolitan Police commissioner at the time. However, word of the existence of the notes was not released to the public until sometime later, when John Stevens took over the role of commissioner.

“When the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker,” Stevens explained.

“I interviewed Lord Mishcon on three occasions and took further statements on that letter, because it’s something that caused me great concern,” Stevens continued. “I saw Lord Mishcon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought [Diana] was paranoid, and he hadn’t held much credence to [the note].”

Diana is also believed to have written her own letter in October 1996, sharing similar fears, according to the book A Royal Duty written by a former royal butler, Paul Burrell, and published in 2003.

This wasn’t the only time Diana expressed chilling concerns about potentially being murdered. The royal once tearfully told her bodyguard that she was worried she may be assassinated like her friend Gianni Versace.

“She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing. I thought it was,” former bodyguard Lee Sansum shared in a recent interview. “Then she said something that always stayed with me — ‘Do you think they’ll do that to me?’ She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever ‘they’ might be.”

The Daily Beast was the first to report Stevens’ recollections regarding the Mishcon notes.