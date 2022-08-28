Jennifer Lopez slams theft of wedding footage

Jennifer Lopez claims footage from her singing at her wedding to Ben Affleck was “stolen without our consent”.

The ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker tied the knot with the ‘Tender Bar’ star for the second time in Georgia last weekend and a few days later, a clip circulated on line of the 53-year-old star serenading her new husband, and she’s criticised the leaking of the clip, particularly because all their guests were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) as a condition of their attendance.

After fan account JLoW0rld shared the clip on Instagram, she commented: “This was taken without permission. Period. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLo and it’s to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.

“Thank you for caring, I love you guys.”

The owner of the fan account deleted the video “out of respect for Bennifer” and instead shared a new post featuring a screenshot of the ‘Hustlers’ actress’ comment, which Jennifer liked.

The video which circulated online featured Jennifer, joined by a troupe of backing dancers, singing to Ben while he was seated in front of her on the dance floor.

The lyrics for the sentimental song included: “I can feel the passion in your eyes, I’m still in love with you, You know I can’t get enough, You know I can’t get enough.”

The 50-year-old actor was seen smiling throughout, and sang along when presented with the microphone.

The couple originally married in Las Vegas in a low-key ceremony in July, just three months after getting engaged again for the second time.

They then hosted a star-studded celebration, where they exchanged vows once again in front of 150 friends and family, at their home in Georgia last weekend.