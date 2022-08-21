Lisa Scott-Lee recalls surreal dinner date with Michael Jackson

Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee once spent a surreal evening having dinner with Michael Jackson.

The 46-year-old singer has revealed she encountered the King of Pop during a trip to Bahrain after she was invited to attend the F1 Grand Prix there – and she was amazed when he offered to take her out to dinner at one of the country’s swankiest palaces.

In an interview with Heat magazine, Lisa explained: “For me personally … the greatest celebrity encounter was when I met and had dinner with Michael Jackson after I was invited to attend the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain.

“We spent the night having dinner in the Bahrain Palace talking about music – I’ll never forget it.”

Lisa previously admitted Jackson wasn’t a fan of her band Steps but she tried her best to win him over.

She told The Sun: “I feel very lucky to have met him. He didn’t eat much; he wanted to talk about music all night and what was happening in the UK. He was lovely actually. He wasn’t a Steps fan but I made sure to introduce myself.”

During the interview with Heat, Lisa revealed her bandmate Ian ‘H’ Watkins had his own celebrity encounter as he used to travel with Britney Spears on her private jet while the band toured with her back in 1999.

Lisa said: “H had the most one-on-one time with her because he got to go on her private jet with her while we were in the tour bus.”

H added of the singer: “She was a really lovely, genuine girl. That tour was such a stand-out moment for me in our career, It’s incredible to be able to say we toured with Britney Spears.”