Miley Cyrus joins cast of godmother Dolly Parton’s festive film

Miley Cyrus will appear alongside her godmother Dolly Parton in a new festive film.

The 29-year-old singer has joined the cast of NBC project ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’, which will also feature Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to Deadline, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams will also appear in the movie, as will Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

The film will feature the ‘Jolene’ hitmaker in the titular role, and will see her try to share a unique “mountain magic”, which she has always found in Dollywood at Christmas time, with the world.

Parton will also executive produce the project alongside Sam Haskell and David Rambo, who is writing the film.

Miley and Parton may well be conversing about the movie via fax in the coming months, after the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker revealed earlier this year they use the communication method to stay in touch with one another.

The star said: “It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax.

“So I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone.

“Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me, and it’s always signed.”

Miley has also been encouraged by the country music icon to improve her own communication skills.

She explained: “I’ve started to try and make my own letters because there’s something so amazing just about a connection. It’s just not casual. You know that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter.”