Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs.

The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ hitmaker has been named the winner of the prestigious award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Bruce Gillmer, Paramount’s president of music, music talent, programming and events and Music for Paramount COO said: “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

Nicki added on her Instagram on Monday (07.08.22): “I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You DO NOT !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You do NOTTTTTT want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV.”

Along with securing the gong, she will also take to the stage at the award show on 28 August for the first time since 2018, along with other named performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the list of nominations – which were revealed last month – on the night, including nods for video of the year, best collab, best direction, best art direction, best visual effects and best choreography.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles are up for six awards each, just beating Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, who all have five nominations.

Madonna – who was given her 69th VMA nod for ‘Madame X’ – became the first artist to be nominated in five decades.

Fans can vote for their favourite acts in the 22 gender neutral categories up until 19 August and can tune into see who is victorious at the ceremony, which is to take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, which will be simulcast live on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network. Pop, TVLand and VH1.