Olivia Newton-John will have a state funeral after family accept offer

Dame Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral.

The ‘Grease’ legend will be laid to rest with a state memorial service in Australia after her family accepted the offer days following her tragic death aged 73 earlier this week.

Speaking on ‘A Current Affair’, her niece Tottie Goldsmith confirmed: “We will [accept], on behalf of not just our family, but I think Australia needs it. She was so loved.

“I think our country needs it so we’re going to accept it.”

A venue and date is yet to be revealed, but discussions will continue between the family, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and his department.

He commented: “The family were quite touched at the prospect of Victorians being able to come together and celebrate Olivia’s life.

“As tough as this time is… it’s made a little easier by all the outpouring of grief and support, and the very fond memories people are sharing of such an amazing person.”

Premier Andrews had previously confirmed his government would approach the late actress’ family about the official farewell.

He told news.com.au: “As for celebrating her life… her music and film and all the other amazing contributions that she made, we would, of course, want to speak to the family and be as respectful as we can.

“She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a deeply impressive thing.

“The research that’s done there [at the cancer and wellness centre], the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was.”

Olivia’s husband of 14 years, John Easterling, shared a statement across the star’s social media channels on Monday, confirming she had passed away.

It read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”