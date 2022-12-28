‘Her Spirit Was Everywhere’: Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Celebrates First Christmas Without Singer Months After Her Tragic Death

mega

Late actress Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Grease star’s only child shared a series of photos of her with family taken on December 25.

Lattanzi, 36, said it was difficult to celebrate after her mom passed in August at age 73.

“Happy belated Christmas everyone,” the 36-year-old said. “I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure.”

Lattanzi, who followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a singer and actress, thanked her husband for being her “greatest present” and wrote that Christmas was a day to focus on others.

“This is A day that you don’t focus on you, you focus on the joy you can bring others,” the actress added. “It’s my first Christmas without my mama in physical form. But her spirit was everywhere.”

“All the love all the joy all of it….. my mama,” Lattanzi added. “Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Newton-John passed after a long and bravely fought battle with breast cancer. Over the course of her life, the legendary actress was hit with cancer three times and was dedicated to ending the disease through her foundation’s research contributions.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The Let’s Get Physical singer underwent treatment and was in remission for over a decade when a tumor was discovered on her shoulder in 2013.

Never giving up her fight, the actress underwent more treatment and was in remission until the cancer returned again in 2017.

After publicly battling cancer for decades, the actress formed the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, which Lattanzi has since become the face of to continue her mother’s fight for a cure.

Lattanzi is the daughter of actor Matt Lattanzi, who Newton-John met and dated after they filmed Xanadu together. The couple married in 1984 but later split and Matt married their daughter’s former babysitter.