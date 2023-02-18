Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Opens Up On ‘Grease’ Star’s Final Words To Her Before Her Tragic Passing

mega

Olivia Newton-John‘s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, revealed that her mother’s final words to her were to call her “my sunshine.”

On her Friday, February 17, appearance on the Today show, Lattanzi gushed on her mother’s spirit and sense of humor prior to her August 2022 death following a years-long battle with breast cancer.

The singer confessed that up until the Grease star “lost her ability to speak” she was still “making jokes.” And while dealing with the aftermath of her mother’s passing has been difficult, the outpouring of love and support from the late actress’ fans has been like a “life raft” to Lattanzi.

“It has felt like a big hug from the universe,” she continued. “I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection.”

“I love my mom more than anything,” she added. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

This isn’t the first time Newton-John’s family has spoken out about traversing grief in the months following her death. As OK! previously reported, her husband, John Easterling, admitted he still talks to his wife freely in the moments that he feels her presence in their home.

“I’ll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud,” he admitted to cohost Hoda Kotb on the same Friday, February 17, episode of Today.

“A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both,'” he explained. “And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward.”

Newton-John passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, surrounded by family and friends. Lattanzi was her only child who she shared with ex Matt Lattanzi.

