Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley Became a ‘Slave’ To Money: ‘I Couldn’t Tell The Difference In My Self-Worth & Net Worth’

Reality star-turned-convicted criminal Todd Chrisley opened up about his obsession with money, revealing his fixation got so bad that he “couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth.”

As Radar reported, theChrisley Knows Best star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are facing up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie was also hit with an additional conviction — wire fraud.

During a recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd admitted that he got obsessed with increasing his net worth and keeping up with the Joneses.

“I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” he said. “And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”

Todd continued by stating he felt pressure “to keep up with everyone” around him, and began purchasing “all these cars and all these houses.”

“You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace,” the reality TV dad claimed. “So I got lost in that and for my whole life because I think I was too ignorant — and when I use the word ignorant [I mean] I [didn’t] know that I understood how to differentiate self-worth and net worth.”

Todd told his viewers he finally realized he wasn’t competing with those around him, he was battling himself because his “self-worth is low.”

Despite the possibility of being locked behind bars for decades, the Chrisley Knows Best star claimed his relationship with Julie has never been better.

“I said in my perspective it has drawn me closer to my wife. I feel like my marriage for me personally, internally, is the strongest that I’ve ever felt that it’s ever been — that’s for me, that’s how I feel,” Todd said about his 26-year marriage to Julie.

Despite admitting his obsession with money, Todd continued to point the finger at someone else for the crimes.

According to him, an unnamed ex-employee is responsible for “so much of the stuff that has happened.”

“People will get what’s coming to them, but it’s in God’s time,” Julie added. “We want to hurry it up because we’re hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we’re hemorrhaging.”

In June, RadarOnline.com obtained legal documents revealing Todd and Julie are on house arrest until their sentencing. They must also inform their probation officer of any spending over $1,000.

The Chrisleys will find out their fate when the judge hands them their sentence on October 6.