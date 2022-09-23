Blindsided: Greyson Chance Says ‘Manipulative’ Ellen DeGeneres ‘Abandoned’ Him

@greysonchance/instagram;mega

Greyson Chance has revealed his less than wonderful experiences with Ellen DeGeneres. The former talk show host gave the singer his big break in 2010 when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after she found him on YouTube singing a cover of Lady Gaga‘s “Paparazzi.”

However, Chance does not have fond memories of the media mogul. “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” the songwriter said in a recent interview.

“The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her. Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found,” Chance explained.

This is not the first time someone has come out with less than kind stories about DeGeneres and the way she ran her show. As OK! previously reported, following the end of her 19-season-long talk show, staffers did not care to invite DeGeneres to her own wrap party.

“There’s no way they’d invite her,” the insider said of the reported send-off festivities. “It was about saying goodbye to each other in a relaxed setting, clinking a few glasses and consoling one another for the hell they all went through.”

“They say that whatever life throws at them will be a thousand times easier than walking on eggshells around a tyrannical boss,” the source continued. “This wasn’t a send-off for the ages.”

DeGeneres’ bad reputation even took a toll on the guests who would get booked on the chat show. “There were a lot of A-listers who were acutely aware Ellen was damaged goods and it was not a good look to be supporting her on the show,” the insider revealed.

“The bottom line was nobody really wanted to be associated with her, and those who gave her a pass did so because they had projects to promote,” the insider emphasized.

