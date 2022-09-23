Lil Nas X and Madonna’s pre-gig catch-up interrupted by his nervous poop

Lil Nas X had very little time to catch up with Madonna at his Radio City Music Hall concert because he needed to take a nervous poop.

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker was photographed backstage with The Queen of Pop at the iconic New York City venue on Tuesday (20.09.22), with Madonna, 64, wrapping her leg and arms around the 23-year-old rapper.

And the Grammy winner has revealed the words of encouragement the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker gave him during their brief pre-gig catch-up.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he spilled: “She came to my show last night. And it was a full circle moment because she brought me back to her show in 2019. So yeah, that was cool. Actually, I didn’t actually get a chance to get a good conversation with her because I was about to go out onto the stage. And as I told you earlier, I have to s*** from nervousness. That’s exactly what I had to tell her when I went out onto the stage. But she told me she’s going to be there and rooting for me and stuff like that. And that was really cute and sweet. And I was like, ‘That’s so dope. Madonna’s at my f****** show, bro.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Rodeo’ star confessed his creativity is “in the garbage” at the moment, but he expects it will return with a vengeance and he’s promised fans can expect the “best s***” he’s ever made when he makes his music comeback.

He said: “My creative spirit is honestly in the garbage can. I want to be completely honest. But I feel like it’s coming back. Yeah, I’m not worried because I know it’s going to come and I know it’s going to be the best s*** I’ve ever made thus far. I’m just super confident in that, and I’m just happy to be in the in-between right now.”

While fans are waiting for the follow-up to his 2021 debut studio album ‘Montero’, Nas has just released ‘STAR WALKIN”, the anthem for the ‘League of Legends’ Worlds 2022 tournament.

He will also be playing live during the Worlds Finals at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.

What’s more, Nas has teamed up with Riot Games to design a skin for the new champion K’Sante, The Pride Of Nazumah.

In a statement, the music star – whose real name is Montero Hill – said: “I felt like it was time for me to try something new.

“I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming.”

