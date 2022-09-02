Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers helps shoot her saucy OnlyFans content

Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers helps her shoot her saucy OnlyFans content.

The 51-year-old ‘Wild Things’ star joined the raunchy website in June just days after her 18-year-old daughter Sami signed up for the service, and Denise has now recruited her partner to help her take the sexiest shots for the adult platform – admitting she values his opinion.

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s ‘Jeff Lewis Live’, she explained: “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?’”

Denise went on to reveal she takes pictures in bikinis and lingerie and isn’t afraid to show off her body – insisting pictures of her semi-naked already exist on the internet,

She told host Jeff: “I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush,” she explained. “They’re already out there if you Google them.”

The actress said she first joined the site to show support for her daughter, but she grew to understand why it feels “empowering”.

She went on: “I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff, and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman … to take control,” she said. “You own all of the content and (on) a lot of the other platforms, you don’t own the content. So, it’s nice to be able to control it.”

Sami previously faced opposition from her actor dad Charlie Sheen, who wasn’t happy with her decision to join OnlyFans, and she recently revealed he still hasn’t been won over.

The teenager told TMZ: “(My mom) has been incredibly supportive from the jump. I’m grateful to have to her in my corner. But my dad hasn’t seen the light yet. “

Charlie is also dad to another daughter, Lola, 17, with ex-wife Denise.