Kanye West rants about ‘porn addiction’ and Kardashian ‘sperm donors’

Kanye West has aimed a blistering rant at Kim Kardashian raging about a “porn addiction” which “destroyed” his family and comparing the men to “sperm donors”.

The rapper posted a series of messages online which appeared to be part of a disagreement with Kim over where to send their four children – North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three – to school with Kanye suggesting he wanted the kids to attend the institution he founded – the Donda Academy – instead of the private Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles.

In one of the notes posted online, Kanye wrote: “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

Another post referred to Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Travis Scott – who have all dated Kardashian sisters – and compared them to sperm “donors”. The star added: “We’re in this together.”

Tristan has two kids with Khloe Kardashian, while Scott has three children with Kourtney, and Travis is dad to a son and daughter with Kylie Jenner.

Kanye also shared a screen shot which appeared to show an exchange between him and his ex Kim, with the reality TV star writing: “Can u please stop (sic)” and Kanye replied: “No … We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so of where the kids go to school. Why get say say. Cause you half white?”

Another screen shot appeared to show Kim passing on a message from her mum Kris Jenner. She wrote: “‘From my mom – PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye responded: “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

In another message, Kanye seemingly referenced Kim’s infamous sex tape and a shoot she did for Playboy as well as another shoot for the magazine by her sister Kylie.

The musician wrote: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to (daughters) Northy and Chicago.”

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and became parents to four kids before they split in early 2021.