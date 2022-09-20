‘Ditch The Book!’ Prince Harry Warned There Will Be ‘No Trust’ With Royal Family Unless He Scraps His $20 Million Tell-All

Mega

Prince Harryhas been warned to ditch his explosive $20 million tell-all, or there will be “no trust” with the royal family — but as RadarOnline.com reported, the exiled Duke of Sussex has no plans to drop his memoir, even after Queen Elizabeth‘s death.

Harry delighted the world when he rejoined his estranged family — including his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, over the 11-day morning period to pay tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. However, unless he severs ties with his publishing company, we may never see the trio together again.

RadarOnline.com has learned that royal experts believe this could be Harry’s chance to weasel his way back into the family, but he’ll have to make sacrifices.

“This is an incredible moment to be used. The country loved that feeling of unity and seeing the brothers back together, it was a beautiful sight,” ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown said.

“But unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust. I think if he does that there can be a way,” she continued.

Brown also made it clear — his wife Meghan Markle needs to step up.

“The Royal Family needs him and there’s a lot of work to be done. Kate doesn’t want to be traveling the world, she’s the mother of three children,” she explained. “They have to somehow divvy this stuff up and Harry has a big role to play if he wants to. And if Meghan wants to, because of course she hated every bit of it.”

Brown came up with a plan to make everyone happy, suggesting to Lorraine that Harry and Meghan spend “four or five months” in California and the rest of their time on royal duties.

“The question is whether they’ve each got the give to do it, because as we know family rancour can go very deep,” Brown stated. “If Harry doesn’t want to bin the book then I can’t see a way forward.”

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Harry is refusing to back down from publishing the memoir, and he’s even writing new chapters to include Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“The book is the key to Harry’s future in the family. If the book goes away, Harry will be back in with the family. However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new King’s inner circle,” insiders revealed.

The palace insider continued to spill, adding, “A line has been drawn in the sand. Now it is up to Harry.”

“The choice could not be more obvious inside the palace. Harry picks his family, or he picks $20 million. That’s the price of being welcomed back into the fold. Having Meghan trash, them is one thing, but having Harry do it is another. If he burns this bridge, he will never be able to rebuild it.”