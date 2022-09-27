Embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz Garners Only Six Viewers On Newly Launched Twitch Stream Channel

Mega

Embattled congressman Matt Gaetz failed to garner nearly enough viewers to his newly launched streaming channel on Twitch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just days after Gaetz announced he would be launching his channel on the popular streaming platform, the 40-year-old congressman from Florida only received six viewers when it debuted on Thursday.

That is the revelation made in a newly published Independent report that compared Gaetz’s whopping 1.7 million followers on Twitter to the minuscule 1,600 followers he received on Twitch.

The outlet also pointed out that although Gaetz has followers on Twitch, only six of those 1,600 tuned in to watch his stream.

Gaetz’s inaugural livestream lasted 30 minutes and focused on a series of different topics, including the January 6 Capitol riots, the victim of a popular right-wing conspiracy theory named Ray Epps, and “wokeism” spreading in public schools throughout America.

Gaetz was also joined by Darren Beattie, the former speechwriter to ex-President Donald Trump, as the pair discussed the myriad of different and controversial topics.

Even more surprising are reports that Gaetz left the chat for his stream running long after he signed off, resulting in a number of the congressman’s detractors storming the channel and leaving vulgar comments and unpleasant images for him – including many images allegedly depicting male genitalia.

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers, named Hasan Piker, took to Twitter to criticize Gaetz’s decision to join the streaming platform.

“This is certainly what we needed on the platform,” Piker tweeted sarcastically. Gaetz’s own account quickly retweeted the post, writing, “I agree. Thanks for tuning in [Hasan Piker]. Don’t forget to subscribe!”

Other Twitch users ridiculed the congressman for the ongoing federal sex trafficking probe into Gaetz, while even more users pointed out the fact Gaetz joined Twitch just one day after a bombshell report revealed there is “widespread child predation” on the platform.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, his new Twitch channel and the platform’s users mocking Gaetz over the sexual trafficking investigation into him came shortly after federal prosecutors recommended not charging Gaetz over the allegations against him.

According to federal prosecutors, the testimonies of two key witnesses in the case against the congressman would most likely fail to convince a jury to convict Gaetz.