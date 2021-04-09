Briefs We’re Watching: Gaetz Wild Life; ‘Keep Knocking’ DA Not Prosecuting ; Chauvin Tossed Under Blue Line; Maxwell; Giuliani And ‘Big Lie’; Hot Links II

Joel Greenberg Agrees To Cooperate With Justice Dept. In Rep. Matt Gaetz Investigation

Gaetz Wild Life: Former South Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, currently in police custody under a slew of charges including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, bribery and defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department. Greenberg was closely associated with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), who is the subject of a federal probe investigating allegations that the representative had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Greenberg’s defense lawyer Fritz Scheller, said to reporters af…Read More

U.S. Rep. Kinzinger calls on fellow Republican Gaetz to resign. WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger has called for the resignation of fellow Republican Matt Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who faces a federal probe into a possible relationship with an underage girl. “Matt Gaetz needs to resign,” Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, said in a Twitter post on Thursday night. Kinzinger is the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz, a congressman from Florida, to step down. Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possibly violating sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expens… Read More Report: Matt Gaetz Is Well and Truly F–ked – Vanity Fair CBS On Gaetz Potential Quid Pro Quo Related to Pending Legislation. Gaetz Wild Life Not Compatible With Law. Fulton DA won’t prosecute lawmaker arrested during election law signing ATLANTA — Fulton County’s district attorney said this week that she won’t prosecute the Democratic lawmaker who was arrested last month after she knocked repeatedly on the door of Gov. Brian Kemp’s state office as he was on live television touting a sweeping new elections law. District Attorney Fani Willis said Wednesday she considers the case closed after reviewing the evidence surrounding the March 25 arrest of state Rep. Park Cannon of Atlanta, adding that she will not be presenting the case to a grand jury. “While some of Rep. Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have f…Read More

Busting Blue Line Or Cutting Losses, “No force was reasonable”: Expert testifies in Chauvin murder trial

By Jonathan Allen and Brendan O’Brien MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -An expert in the use of force by police on Wednesday faulted the actions of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in last year’s deadly arrest of George Floyd, testifying that no force should have been used after Floyd was handcuffed and prone. Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Jody Stiger appeared as a prosecution witness at Chauvin’s murder trial, offering testimony intended to show that the defendant disregarded his training when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May. Stiger told jurors that Floyd,…Read More

Arrest videos undercut Derek Chauvin’s murder trial defense, pathologist tells jury

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) – A forensic pathologist testified on Friday that the sheer volume of videos of George Floyd’s arrest helped confirm the finding that asphyxiation by police caused his death, and not an opioid overdose, as argued by lawyers for the former Minneapolis officer on trial for his murder. Dr. Lindsey Thomas said she agreed with the findings of the Hennepin County medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by the way Derek Chauvin and other officers pinned him to the ground on May 25, 2020. “There’s never been case I was involved in that had…Read More

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launches website declaring she’s ‘no monster’

NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launched a website Friday seeking to improve her awful reputation ahead of yet another longshot bid for bail. The site, realghislaine.com, features a video from the British socialite’s brother, Ian Maxwell. “My sister is no monster,” Ian says, reiterating complaints from Maxwell’s defense that she is being wrongly held in solitary confinement and unable to prepare for trial. Maxwell is accused of procuring, grooming and trafficking underage victims of multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Last month, Maxwell…Read More

Michigan expert debunks infamous report on Antrim County election as ‘meaningless’

Lansing, Mich. — A University of Michigan computer science expert says the much-discussed December 2020 report by supporters of Donald Trump on election results in Antrim County “contains an extraordinary number of false, inaccurate or unsubstantiated statements.” The Michigan Department of State last week released a 54-page analysis of what went wrong in Antrim County’s election by J. Alex Halderman, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan. Halderman details how human errors — the failure to properly prepare ballot scanners and ballots themselves — jumble…Read More

Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his ‘big lie’ election claims

By Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company’s $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani’s lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more …Read More

Half of Republicans believe false accounts of deadly U.S. Capitol riot: Reuters/Ipsos poll

By James Oliphant and Chris Kahn WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Since the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have pushed false and misleading accounts to downplay the event that left five dead and scores of others wounded. His supporters appear to have listened. Three months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to overturn his November election loss, about half of Republicans believe the siege was largely a non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists “trying to make Trump look bad,” a new Reu…Read More

