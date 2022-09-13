EU condemns death sentences for two women in Iran

Published by

Al-Araby

The European Union on Tuesday condemned the death sentences imposed by Iran on two women, Elham Chubdar and Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, who advocates and human rights groups say are LGBT activists and innocent of any crime. “The EU is – as a principle – fundamentally opposed to the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances, and aims at its universal abolition,” Peter Stano, the spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said. “The EU is also firmly opposed to all forms of criminalisation of sexual orientation and gender identity,” he added. Iran’s official IRNA news agency r…

Read More