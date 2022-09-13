‘Sick Old Man’ Prince Andrew Heckled by Protester During Queen’s Coffin Procession

Published by

PopCrush

During Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral procession, her disgraced son, Prince Andrew, was heckled by a Scottish protester. “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” the heckler shouted. He was swiftly pulled from the crowd by police and other spectators, where he was then arrested. As he was pulled out and arrested, the protester shouted, “Disgusting!” He also said to the cop, “Oy, I’ve done nothing wrong.” The procession was being led by King Charles III as the coffin was taken to St. Giles’ Cathedral. According to the New York Post, the heckler is named Rory and told a reporter, “powerful men shouldn’t b…

Read More