Serbia’s interior ministry bars Belgrade’s EuroPride march route, citing security concerns

The EuroPride march, set for Saturday in Belgrade, cannot be held as planned due to security concerns, Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the organisers on Tuesday. “At 2:15 pm, we received a notification from the Ministry of Internal Affairs that the march is not permitted, stating that security is the reason for the ban. That is all we know at the moment,” one of the EuroPride organisers, Goran Miletić, told the local outlet Nova.rs. Miletić clarified that the ministry had an issue with the planned route of the parade, which is expected to draw thousands of participants from Serb…

