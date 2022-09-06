Florence Pugh’s Stylist Pours Fuel On ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fire With Not-So-Subtle Dig At Olivia Wilde

Published by

Florence Pugh‘s stylist is adding to the never-ending drama centered around the Don’t Worry Darling cast and their director Olivia Wilde. While the 26-year-old actress has remained quiet about her feud with Wilde, Rebecca Corbin-Murray wasted no time throwing not-so-subtle jabs Olivia’s way.

Radarhas learned that Pugh’s stylist flew to Italy with the star over the weekend to dress her in couture for the Don’t Worry Darling press tour at the Venice Film Festival. The actress and director’s rivalry was on full display when they hit the red carpet on Monday.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pugh and Wilde were always separated by one cast member in photo opts, never choosing to stand together and squash the beef.

That’s where Rebecca came in. Taking a shot at the film’s director, Pugh’s stylist addressed the public feud.

Posting a behind-the-scenes shot in the actress’ hotel room, Rebecca captioned the photo with two simple words: “Miss Flo.”

Wilde coined her leading lady with that nickname in the audio she sent Shia LaBeouf, in which she begged him to come back to the project after he quit. LaBeouf has since leaked that recording.

Wilde started an all-out war with LaBeouf when she claimed that she replaced himwith her real-life boyfriend Harry Styles due to his “combative energy” on the set. She also claimed LaBeouf’s “process was not conducive to the ethos that [she] demands in [her] productions.”

The actor shot back, and he brought receipts.

“I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” Wilde could be heard saying in the leaked audio. “If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace.”

As for Wilde’s beef with Pugh, RadarOnline.com discovered the actress took issue with how Olivia conducted herself on the Don’t Worry Darling set.

Pugh grew angry and bitter towards Wilde for frequently disappearing with the movie’s leading man, aka her much-younger boyfriend. Her romance with Styles was “pretty obvious,” with the pair being hard to find in between shooting, according to Puck News.

“Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two,” the outlet reported.

However, the women aren’t the only ones beefing with co-stars. Styles sparked drama when he appeared to spit on Chris Pine.