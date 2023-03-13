Oscars 2023: What You Didn’t See On TV — Lady Gaga To The Rescue, Cara Delevingne Hangs With Florence Pugh & More

MEGA

The cameras couldn’t catch it all!

The 2023 Oscars have come to an end — but there were plenty unforgettable moments that just missed their mark on TV screens nationwide.

Between Elizabeth Olsen puckering up for her husband, Robbie Arnett, before making their way into Dolby Theatre and The Fabelmans‘ actor Gabriel LaBelle being starstruck by Bill Nighy on his way into the restroom, there were so many iconic behind-the-scenes interactions that simply can’t go unnoticed.

Keep scrolling to see what you missed on TV at the 95th Academy Awards!

Lady Gaga Helps Fallen Photographer

Lady Gaga ran over to help a photographer get back on their feet after they took a tumbling fall on the Oscars red carpet prior to the show.

The “Bloody Mary” singer displayed a shocked face before her instincts kicked in to assist the fallen fella.

She later decided to free her face from all of her red carpet glam and perform her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” in makeup-free fashion.

Cara Delevingne Meets Up With Florence Pugh

But first … let me take a selfie!

Cara Delevingne and Florence Pugh was the duo we never knew we needed as they posed for some pics in the orchestra lobby before heading into the awards show venue.

Jamie Lee Curtis Post-Oscar Win Excitement

Jamie Lee Curtis‘ overwhelming joy radiated throughout the entire press room — and all of Dolby Theatre, for that matter.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star called her win for Best Supporting Actress “the thrill of my life.”

A$AP Rocky Gushes Over Rihanna

A$AP Rocky was all smiles as he watched his pregnant lady Rihanna‘s awe-inspiring performance of her Oscar nominated song, “Lift Me Up.”

The rapper — who shares a 9-month old son with the “Umbrella” vocalist — raised his glass of champagne to Rihanna during her breathtaking ballad.

Angela Bassett Supports Halle Bailey

Angela Bassett passed the torch of approval down to the next generation as she flashed Halle Bailey a thumbs-up before the 22-year-old actress took the stage for The Little Mermaid trailer.