Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Glossed customs: Gender and sexual diversity in Islamic art

Leave a Comment

642824 origin 1
Published by
Al-Araby

No artistic discipline is more neglected in Islamic civilisation than its figurative art, which involves the depiction of humans and animals on any surface. While the Jewish ban on this form of art has influenced the Islamic doctrines and cultures up till today; as Islamic civilisation grew in cultural centres outside the Arabian Peninsula, new Muslim nations continued making images in line with their inherited local artistic traditions, with varieties in terms of quality, quantity, styles, preservation conditions and the rules followed in determining what is permissible or not. So, what is ca…

Read More