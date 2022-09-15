‘Life begins at a candlelight dinner’: Nancy Pelosi mocks Republicans over proposed abortion ban

Published by

AlterNet

By David Badash,The New Civil Rights Movement Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi mocked Republican lawmakers on Wednesday after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham‘s decision to announce a bill to ban abortion nationwide continues to backfire on the South Carolina Republican and the GOP. Pointing to a little-noticed aspect of Graham’s proposed legislation, which would ban nearly all abortion at the 15-week mark, Speaker Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference the bill would not just place a nationwide ban of abortion, it would actually “criminalize” it. “The extreme MAGA Republicans gather…

Read More