Harry Styles leads fans in applause for Queen Elizabeth

Harry Styles led his fans in a round of applause for Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (08.09.22) night.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker took to the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden hours before it was announced the 96-year-old monarch had passed away after 70 years on the throne, and the former One Direction singer made sure he took the time to honour her during the concert.

He told the crowd: “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

He then asked the 20,000-strong audience to “join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service”.

After the crowd joined in, Harry said: “Thank you, Madison Square Garden.”

Buckingham Palace announced at around 6.30pm on Thursday that the queen had died and her son is now King Charles.

A message on the official royal family website said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, it had been revealed doctors had grown “concerned” for the Queen’s health and she was placed under “medical supervision”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Shortly after the queen’s death, Charles paid tribute to his “beloved mother”.

He said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”