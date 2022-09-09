Sir Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth during Canadian gig

Sir Elton John is glad Queen Elizabeth is “at peace”.

The ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer took the time to pay tribute to the late monarch at his concert in Toronto on Thursday (08.09.22) night, hours after it was announced she had passed away at the age of 96.

Elton – who was knighted by the queen in 1998 – told the Canadian crowd the queen “deserved” to be at rest having led her subjects through “some of our greatest and darkest moments.”

He said: “She was an inspiring presence to be around … she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it.

“She worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family. She’ll be missed.”

Elton then sang his 1974 track ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ while images of the queen in a bright purple coat and hat were displayed on screens.

Before the gig, the ‘Made in England’ hitmaker – who famously sang a reworked version of his song ‘Candle In The Wind’ at Princess Diana’s funeral – had taken to Instagram to express his “deep sadness” at the passing of the queen, who was on the throne for 70 years.

He wrote: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her dearly.”