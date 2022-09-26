Kanye West compares divorce to Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kanye West has compared his divorce to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The ‘Stronger’ rapper split from Kim Kardashian – the mother of his children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm – in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and he claimed losing his own “queen” has given him an understanding of how British people feel following the death of the 96-year-old monarch earlier this month.

He wrote on his Instagram Story using his signature all-capital letter style: “London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too.”

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the queen, Kanye claimed the historical moment had given him a new perspective and he vowed to “release all grudges”.

He shared photos of the monarch when she was younger and captioned his post: “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

Last week, the 45-year-old rapper apologised for causing his ex-wife any “stress”.

He said: “This is the mother of my children. I apologise for any stress that I have caused.”

Kanye has often turned to social media platforms to discuss his issues with Kim – including repeated criticism of her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson – in recent months.

But the ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker rubbished the suggestion that social media is inherently negative.

Asked if platforms such as Instagram and Twitter are more “hurtful or beneficial” overall, Kanye replied: “Oh, that’s one of my favourite questions this interview.

“I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to a hospital – or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it.”