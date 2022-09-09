Luke Evans reveals plans for Beauty and the Beast spin-off

Luke Evans is determined to get the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ spin-off series “absolutely right”.

The 43-year-old actor has confirmed that the much-anticipated series is still in the works – but Luke doesn’t want to rush the project.

Luke – who played Gaston in the 2017 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie – told Variety: “We get one chance at this. We just need to get it absolutely right before those cameras start rolling.”

The upcoming series is set to follow the stories of Gaston and LeFou, who is being played by Josh Gad. The Disney show was put on hold in February, amid delays with creative elements and scheduling conflicts for the cast.

Despite this, Disney has always maintained that the series will come to fruition eventually.

The show is expected to be a six-episode series and Briana Middleton has already been cast as LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly.

Last year, Luke insisted he’s been “sworn to secrecy” about the spin-off series.

However, the actor also revealed that Disney remain “very excited” about the show.

Asked when production work will start, Luke said: “I’m sworn to secrecy. We are not allowed to talk about it, but it’s progressing very well.

“There have been some very exciting decisions made recently. Josh and I speak on a regular basis. Disney is very excited about it. Everybody is excited about it.”

What’s more, Luke confirmed that the upcoming series will feature “many new characters”.

He said: “I think it’ll be a very entertaining journey through the past story of these characters, and also there will be many new characters that you’ve never met before, which is very exciting. It’s coloured with incredible characters and creatures that we are very excited about bringing to life.”