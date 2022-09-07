Netflix Is Making An Easy-Bake Oven Show

Published by

ScreenCrush

Hasbro has turned a lot of its most popular toy brands into multimedia franchises in recent years. The list of toys-turned-movies includes Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers. And they’ve even turned some board games into movies or shows, like Clue and Ouija, which did well enough to get a sequel. But a TV show based on a toy oven? That’s definitely breaking new ground. And now it’s happening, over at Netflix. The streaming service will soon launch Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition, which according to its official plot synopsis is “inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven,…

Read More