Olivia Wilde ‘forced to cut sex scenes from the trailer for her new film “Don’t Worry Darling“’

Olivia Wilde had to cut sex scenes from the trailer for her new film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ as she believes we live in a “puritanical society”.

The 38-year-old actress told the Associated Press how the Motion Picture Association required her to cut some of the scenes out to approve it.

She said: “There’s a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer. The MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they it took it up another notch.

“But of course we still live in a really puritanical society. I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new. Then when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something that we just don’t see very often unless you’re talking about queer cinema

“You know, it’s interesting because in a lot of queer films, the female characters are allowed to have more pleasure. Audiences aren’t as puritanical as corporations think they are.”

Olivia went on: “And yet people get upset. I mean, people are upset with me already over this. I think it’s a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe.”

Olivia, who is dating the star of her new film Harry Styles, 28, recently found herself in a public war of words with Shia LaBeouf, who was initially set to play the male lead.

She said Shia’s “process” was “not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions” after the role was recast, with her boyfriend Harry Styles taking the part.

Harry plays the character Jack alongside main star Florence Pugh, who is said to have had “tension” with Shia on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

Shia, 36, has supplied alleged evidence refuting Olivia’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she apparently sent to him, which he says proves he walked away from the film rather than being fired.