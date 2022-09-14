Buttigieg responds to GOP official Maddock’s ‘weak little girl’ tweet: My kids will ‘have better values’

Published by

The Detroit News

DETROIT — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he’s raising his children to “have better values” than Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, who called him a “weak little girl” on Twitter earlier this week. “If she wants to talk about little girls, Chasten and I are raising a little girl and a little boy. And we are raising them to have better values than the chairwoman,” he said. “The rest is politics.” Buttigieg is the nation’s first openly gay, Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary and a former officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The Buttigieges announced last August they ha…

