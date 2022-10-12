CAUGHT: Leaked Clip Reveals Fox News’ Tucker Carlson EDITED OUT Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Rant From Tell-All

Mega

Fox News has some explaining to do after it was discovered host Tucker Carlson edited out a portion of his interview with Kanye West, in which the rapper spewed more anti-Semitic remarks. In the leaked clip, Ye claimed that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Donda rapper also discussed the Covid-19 vaccine — yes, he got the jab — and accused Planned Parenthood’s founder of working with the Ku Klux Klan. But none of the comments made it to air.

“I’d prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering,” Ye told Carlson in one of the unaired segments, referring to the belief that the Jewish community controls the financial system.

When the Grammy winner then targeted the late Margaret Sanger, claiming the Planned Parenthood founder worked directly with the KKK “to control the Jew population.”

“When I say Jew,” Ye said, “I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

He continued to elaborate before backtracking and warning Carlson that he wanted his next statement edited out.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” Ye continued. “I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that s—,” adding, “I probably want to edit that out.”

When Ye addressed the pandemic, the pro-Trump rapper said without hesitation, “I was vaccinated.” He went on to rant about his visions from God.

“I have visions that God gives me, just over and over, on community building and how to build these free energy, kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities where we impress — we put the least impression on the earth. We’re not building the new New York skyline cockfight,” he said. “That we are humble in the way that we present ourselves. We’ve got to rethink who we are as a species,” he told Carlson.

The TV edits were uncovered by Vice on Tuesday. The clip comes just days after Ye tweeted “death con 3′ on Jewish people — a move that got him in trouble with Twitter.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Fox News for comment.