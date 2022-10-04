Former GOP strategist hammers Mitch McConnell for staying silent amid Trump’s racist attacks on his wife

Published by

Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman On MSNBC Monday, former Republican strategist Tara Setmayer uncorked a furious rant against Republican officials who sit by and take abuse from former President Donald Trump. She had particular venom for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom Trump attacked with an apparent death threat coupled with a racist attack on his wife days before — but who has not spoken up in any way to defend himself or his family. “Donald Trump also went after Mitch McConnell’s wife in an insane tweet over the weekend, with an ethnic slur that is completely unacceptable,” said Setmay…

Read More