Pakistan’s Transgender Act must be defended

Published by

Al-Araby

Pakistan’s minorities are facing yet another attack from the right who have managed to rally up quite a number of people in support of their discriminatory politics. This time, it’s the transgender community that is being called into question and the resulting controversy can jeopardise years of progress. The historic Transgender Rights Act was passed in the national assembly in 2018 with both the opposition and ruling party unanimously voting in favour. This moment was marked as a monumental win for the transgender community, often indigenously referred to as Khwaja Siras. However, the bill i…

Read More