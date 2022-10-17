Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals She Feels ‘So Bad’ For Prince Andrew As She Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ For Ruining Her Friends’ Lives

mega

Ghislaine Maxwell is speaking out about her feelings for Prince Andrew and his headline-making legal battle with Virginia Giuffre.

The disgraced former socialite admitted she still cares for the embattled royal in a recent interview at Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, where she is expected to serve her 20 year sentence.

This admission comes months after Andrew reached a settlement with Virginia. The royal’s world was turned upside down when the now 39-year-old alleged she’d been sex trafficked by Ghislaine and Jeffrey Epstein, and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was only 17-years-old — a story Ghislaine admitted to be following.

“He is paying such a price for the association with Jeffrey Epstein,” she explained. “I care about him, and I feel so bad for him.”

The 60-year-old also claimed that the infamous photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia — then known as Virginia Roberts — must have been faked, before lamenting the trauma her affiliation with the convicted pedophile has caused people around her.

“There are many people who have been impacted by this story who have been cancelled, some friends of mine who never even met Epstein lost their jobs,” she confessed. “People who literally had nothing to do with him whatsoever have been cancelled.”

“I think for all those people, including some of them who never met him, it’s been a very heavy price that has been paid due to the cancel culture,” she continued. “So, you know, from that perspective, I think it’s been very difficult for a lot of people.”

Maxwell also accepted that her friendship with Andrew “could not survive” her guilty conviction, adding that she has no “expectation” that they would ever be close again.

As OK! previously reported, Andrew and Maxwell were longtime friends and rumored to be lovers. Palace staff and others who had close associations with the two described their relationship as “flirty” and noted they had “an easy warmth around each other.”

