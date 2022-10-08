In middle of outbreak, ‘monkeypox’ only said seven times in 2022 Senate floor debates

Published by

Raw Story

By Matt Laslo “What do you make of the administration’s request on funding for monkeypox?” Raw Story asked Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) at the U.S. Capitol just days before lawmakers left Washington until after the midterm elections. “For what?” he replied. “The monkeypox virus. The outbreak.” “Well, I’m embarrassed to tell you, I don’t even know that,” Inhofe, who’s retiring, admitted. Inhofe’s likely not alone. The word ‘monkeypox’ itself, terrible as it may be, has been said just seven times in Senate floor debates throughout the entire 117th Congress, according tothe Congressional Record (with a…

Read More