From Mpox To Covid: Can Public Messaging On Diseases Be Made More Inclusive?

Published by

BOOM Live

By The Conversation Ken Ho , University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences During infectious disease outbreaks, clinicians and public health officials are tasked with providing accurate guidance for the public on how to stay safe and protect themselves and their loved ones. However, sensationalized media coverage can distort how the public perceives new emerging infections, including where they come from and how they spread. This can foster fear and stigma, especially toward communities that are already mistrustful of the health care system. The racial and sexual stigma surrounding monkeypox is wha…

Read More