Kanye West ‘Doesn’t Understand’ Negative Response To His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts

Kanye West is somehow perplexed by the immense uproar over the offensive “White Lives Matter” T-shirts he wore alongside Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week.

“He thinks it’s a [politically correct] thing,” spilled a source to a news publication. “He wants to give a voice to the ‘other side’ [of the race debate in America]. He doesn’t understand why people aren’t seeing that.”

A-list celebrities have spoken out against West’s violently offensive runway stunt, as according to the New York Times, the Anti-Defamation League previously deemed the controversial phrase “hate speech” as it’s “attributed to white supremacists (including the Ku Klux Klan).”

The rage against the 45-year-old’s “White Lives Matter” shirts triggered an infamous Instagram frenzy from West, who can’t seem to fathom why so many people have spoken out against his disrespectful ways.

On Wednesday, October 5, the father-of-four took to his social media account with a screenshot of an article which showcased Hailey Bieber‘s outspoken support for Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a journalist who had originally been targeted by the fashion designer after she criticized his runway behavior.

“Wait Am I canceled again??? __Justin [Bieber]__ please let me know,” West wrote, seemingly asking the 25-year old model’s husband to help him resolve the ordeal.

Hailey was among many individuals to join Gigi Hadid‘s emotional outcry against West, who referred to him as a “disgraceful bully” who hurts people through his online and in-person antics.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” Hailey told Hadid on her Instagram Story, adding, “To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic.”

The brunette bombshell’s support came after Hadid slammed West and praised Karefa-Johnson. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha,” Hadid commented on one of the rapper’s Instagram posts.

“If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t. She might be the only person that could save you,” she continued. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

As OK! previously reported, a source dished that Kim Kardashian was “disgusted” by her ex-husband’s ruthless behavior.

“Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” spilled an insider. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

