Kevin Spacey Says ‘Neo-Nazi’ Father Prevented Him From Coming Out As Gay During Assault Trial

Published by

uInterview.com

Actor Kevin Spacey began his testimony in his sexual assault lawsuit in New York on Monday and gave on-record responses to the accusations outlined against him by fellow actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accuses Spacey of touching him inappropriately in a Manhattan party when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, and is seeking $40 million in damages. Spacey is accused of inviting the young actor to a private room, when he then lifted up Rapp “like a groom carrying a bride over the threshold,” and then laid him on a bed and climbed on top of him. Rapp also said in his testimony that he quickly squirmed out an…

Read More