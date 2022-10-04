Lil Nas X Asked His Fans to Stop Doing This at His Concerts

Published by

PopCrush

During Lil Nas X‘s trek across North America on his Long Live Montero Tour, he recently pleaded with his fans to refrain from doing poppers at his concerts. “Stop doing poppers at my concert!” he tweeted on Sept. 28. “U do not need ur a–hole relaxed to see me perform industry baby!” the tweet continued. The rapper’s fans flooded his Twitter replies with snarky comments following the tweet. “But what if we decide to get freaky after the concert?” one person asked, while another wrote, “You can’t stop me.” Popular in the LGBTQ+ community, “poppers are often packaged in small bottles similar to e…

Read More