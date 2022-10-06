Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor

mega

President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone.

The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. 104 people have been confirmed dead from the inclement weather, with the number expected to increase. At least 40 of the deaths were due to drowning.

“I think the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change, and we should do something about it,” Biden told the crowd, referring to the Category 4 storm, as well as other weather changes witnessed in the last six months.

Following the news conference, Biden and Murphy were heard joking with one another while walking to Fort Myers Beach.

“No one f***s with a Biden,” the President was heard joking to Murphy, who replied, “You’re God d*** right!” Moments later, Biden declared, “You can’t argue with your brother outside the house,” prompting the mayor to respond, “That’s exactly right.”

The context of their conversation is unclear.

Earlier that day, Biden told reporters that despite their differing “political philosophies” he thought DeSantis had “done a good job” in responding to the the needs of Floridians amid Hurricane Ian.

“We worked hand-in-glove,” he continued. “In dealing with this crisis, we’ve been in complete lockstep.”

AsOK! previously reported, this is only one in a string of public blunders made by the politician. Biden recently shocked onlookers when he asked for deceased state representative Jackie Walorski to identify herself in a crowd, one month after she passed away in a tragic car accident.

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative __[Jim] McGovern__, Senator __[Mike] Braun__, Senator __[Cory] Booker__, Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked, before adding, “She must not be here.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said in a statement Walorski had been “on his mind” because he’d been “naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work.”

Radar was first to report Biden’s latest gaffe.